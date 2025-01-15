GFA forms a new Technical Team for Black Queens 

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), has announced a new Technical Team to support Head Coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren for the senior national female team, the Black Queens.

A statement from the GFA said the Swede would be assisted by a highly experienced and qualified coaches; Coaches Charles Sampson and Anita Wiredu, with Nassamu Yakubu as the Goalkeepers Coach.

Enoch Jordan Daitey would serve as the Athletic Coach.

According to the GFA, the medical unit of the team would be led by Kate Boachie-Agyemang, and would be assisted by Team Nurse Asinawu Abubakari, whilst Margaret Foli would play the role of a Physiotherapist for the team.

Drucilia Arthur would serve as the Welfare Manager, while Patience Nana A. Quarshie and Adwoa Bayor as Equipment Officers.

Ronnie Bergdahl, an experienced video analyst, would provide technical support to the team as the Video Analyst.

The GFA is confident that Coach Bjorkegren and his technical team would bring the necessary expertise and experience to lead the Black Queens to success in upcoming international competitions.

Source: GNA