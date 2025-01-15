OSP probes payments, procurement in National Cathedral construction 

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is investigating payments and procurement activities involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and others linked to the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana.

The probe is part of the OSP’s broader efforts to address corruption in high-profile national projects, focusing on suspected financial irregularities and procurement violations related to the cathedral’s construction.

The investigation highlights the OSP’s commitment to ensuring transparency and holding public officials accountable for the use of public funds.

The National Cathedral inquiry is one of several significant cases outlined in the OSP’s half-yearly report for July to December 2024.

The report also mentions an investigation into procurement irregularities in a contract between the Ministry of Health and Service Ghana Auto Group for the purchase and maintenance of 307 ambulances.

The investigation focuses on suspected offences related to the execution of the contract.

At the National Service Authority, the OSP is investigating allegations of corruption in recruitment processes and administrative misconduct.

A separate probe into the Ghana Revenue Authority and Tata Consulting Services is examining suspected corruption in the award and execution of the Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS) contract.

The OSP report also highlights an investigation involving Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited and the Ghana Revenue Authority, as well as an ongoing inquiry into officials and entities connected to illegal mining, commonly known as “Galamsey.”

This investigation includes Akonta Mining Limited and former members of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, aiming to combat corruption in the sector.

In addition to these cases, the OSP is reviewing 197 complaints, with those meeting its investigation criteria set to be publicized and pursued.

The OSP’s report emphasized its achievements in fighting corruption during the 2024 general elections.

Covert operatives monitored and suppressed vote buying and selling, while public awareness campaigns urged citizens to reject bribery, strengthening electoral integrity.

Despite these successes, the report noted significant challenges, including legal attempts to challenge its mandate at the Supreme Court, misinformation campaigns, and resource limitations that hindered the OSP’s capacity to handle the high volume of corruption cases.

Institutional resistance and delays in compliance with OSP directives had further hindered its investigative efforts.

The report also provided updates on several ongoing cases under prosecution.

In Accra, The Republic v. Adjenim Boateng Adjei involved the former CEO of the Public Procurement Authority, who faces eight corruption charges, including using public office for profit.

His trial resumes on January 16, 2025.

In Tamale, The Republic v. Sumaila Abdul Rahman and Others concerned former executives of the Northern Development Authority, who are on trial for 11 counts of procurement corruption.

Defence proceedings are ongoing.

In Kumasi, The Republic v. Alexander Kwabena Sarfo Kantanka is under prosecution.

The accused, implicated in election-related corruption, is awaiting judgment following procedural delays due to judicial reassignment.

The report said the OSP had concluded investigations into recruitment-related corruption in Course 51 Cadet Officers Training at the Ghana Police Service, with the Special Prosecutor set to decide on the next steps.

Investigations into a procurement contract awarded to Turfsport Ghana Limited by the Gaming Commission of Ghana have also been completed, with further directives pending.

Additionally, investigations into allegations against Mr. Charles Bissue, a former member of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, for using public office for profit, have been concluded, with subsequent action awaited.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), established under Act 959, operates as Ghana’s premier independent anti-corruption body.

It is mandated to investigate and prosecute corruption-related offences, working autonomously to target public officials, politically exposed persons, and private individuals, promoting transparency and accountability.

