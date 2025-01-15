Mahama suggests Anti-LGBTQ Bill must be government-sponsored

President John Dramani Mahama Tuesday said the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly referred to as the Anti-Gay Bill, expired with the tenure of the Eighth Parliament, as it failed to receive the presidential assent.

He, therefore, suggested that the anti – Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (Anti-LGBTQ+) Bill must be reintroduced as government sponsored, rather than a private member’s bill, to ensure broader support and consultation with stakeholders.

In a meeting with the Catholic Bishops, President Mahama emphasised that the bill’s demise presented an opportunity for a broader consensus on the issue.

“The LGBTQ Bill died with the Eighth Parliament, but I think we need to have a conversation on that. I think it should be government sponsored and not a Private Member’s Bill,” he said.

“I do think that we should have a conversation on it again so that all of us, if we decide to move that bill forward, move it forward with a consensus.”

The Reverend Emmanuel Kofi Fianu, Vice President, Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, had called on the President to take a second look at the bill.

“We already know your position but we are hopeful that you will sign it into law,” Rev Fianu said.

The Anti-LGBTQ Bill, a Private Member’s Bill, dubbed: “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022”, was passed by Parliament in February, 2024.

It proscribes lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and related activities.

Following its passage by Parliament, the then President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in a letter to the Clerk of Parliament, urged the House to desist from transmitting the Bill to his Office for Presidential assent until two legal challenges against it were settled.

The Supreme Court, on December 18, 2024, unanimously dismissed the two legal challenges to the anti-LGBTQ legislation.

Source: GNA