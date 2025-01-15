Mahama meets with security service chiefs

President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday met with security service chiefs at the Jubilee House in Accra ahead of his visit to Bawku (Upper East Region), and Nalerigu (North East Region), as part of efforts to resolve the Bawku conflict.

The President was determined to resolve the decades-old conflict by engaging the factions and key stakeholders to promote dialogue and achieve lasting peace, a statement signed by Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Acting Presidential Spokesman, said.

The President has promised to make appointments to the security ministries this week, which would be charged to make Bawku the number one priority.

He said he would work hard to bring peace back to the area.

Source: GNA