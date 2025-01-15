Celebrated Ghanaian music icon Teddy Osei of Osibisa is dead  

Ghanaian music icon Teddy Osei of Osibisa fame has died at the age of 88.

News of his death was confirmed by President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons, on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

Mr Bessa Simons eulogised Teddy Osei as a musical great who played a crucial role in shaping and promoting Ghanaian music on the international stage.

Teddy Osei, born in 1937 in Kumasi, rose to prominence as a saxophonist in Ghana after attending college in Sekondi.

After completing college, Osei briefly worked as a building inspector before forming his first band, The Comets, which enjoyed moderate success.

In 1962, Osei travelled to London to study music and drama after receiving a grant from the government of Ghana.

He was the co-founder of the popular music band Osibisa which was formed in 1969 and dominated the world of music both locally and internationally.

The band’s influence extended beyond Ghana and contributed to the global recognition of African music styles.

Teddy Osei’s legacy in Ghanaian music would be forever remembered in the annals of Ghanaian music, considering his influence on Ghanaian Highlife.

Source: GNA