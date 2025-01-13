President directs evacuation of food in warehouses to schools to SHS

President John Dramani Mahama has directed the Chief of Staff and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to evacuate food in warehouses at Tema to all Senior High Schools to aid the feeding of students.

“As we speak, we have a challenge currently with feeding students in secondary schools, as the GES insisted that schools must reopen on the 3rd of January, contrary to the advice of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools for a postponement,” he said.

“As a stopgap measure, I have asked the Chief of Staff to work with the Ghana Education Service to allocate and evacuate food that is currently held in warehouses in Tema.”

The President said this during the Christian National Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, at the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

He said food was imported by the immediate past government in response to the drought situation in Northern Ghana last year.

“But in this emergency, we need to use some of that food to feed our students,” he said.

President Mahama noted that education would be another cornerstone of the reset agenda, with a focus on improving infrastructure and providing resources for teachers and expanding access to technology for students.

As indicated in the 120-day plan, the government would convene a National Education Review Conference to dialogue on the challenges facing the various levels of Ghana’s educational system.

“This will help us forge a consensus on the way forward to achieve quality education,” the President noted.

The event was attended by Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the First Lady Lordina Mahama, leading members of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) such as Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman, Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary and the Party’s Members of Parliament.

Also in attendance were the clergy, including the Reverend Dr Stephen Wengam, General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana; Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah, Apostle General of the Royalhouse Chapel; Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Founder and Overseer of Christian Action Faith Ministries Worldwide; Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, Founder and Archbishop, Perez Chapel International, and Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International.

The others were Dr Lawrence Tetteh, Founder/President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach and a renowned global Evangelist; Bishop Salifu Amoako, the Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International; Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei, Presiding Bishop, Pleasant Place Church; and Prophet Akwasi Agyemang Prempeh, General Overseer, Springs of Joy Ministries International.

Source: GNA