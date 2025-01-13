Hearts, Kotoko cruise into round of 16 of MTN FA Cup after impressive wins

The Round 32 of the 2024-25 MTN FA Cup took a centre stage this weekend, with some intriguing outcomes at various match venues.

Accra Hearts of Oak, the record FA Cup holders, advanced to the round of 16 after defeating Division One side Home Stars 3-0 at Legon Sports Stadium.

Enoch Asubonteng, Mawuli Wayo, and Martin Karikari each scored a goal in the second half to give the Phobians a decisive victory over their opponents.

It was the Phobians’ fourth consecutive win in all competitions, as they aim for the Ghana Premier League trophy and the FA Cup this season.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko defeated Division Two club Accler8z FC 2-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Ansu Henry and Kwame Poku both scored a goal to help the Porcupine Warriors advance to the next round.

True Democracy upset Dreams FC 1-0 at the Nii Adjei Okraku II Sports Complex, in one of the more surprising Round of 32 results.

It was a terrible defeat for the previous FA Cup winners, who had already qualified for the 2022-23 CAF Confederations Cup group stages.

Division 1 side Attram Di Visser booked a place in the next round after beating 3-1 at the Tuba Park in Kasoa.

Medeama SC narrowly escaped a shock loss after defeating Nsuopon 4-2 on penalties at the Nsenkyire Arena.

Nsoupon took a shock lead in the game, but the former FA Cup winners restored parity through Sadat.

Some results of Round of 32:

Hearts of Oak 3-0 Home Stars

Asante Kotoko 2-0 Accler8z FC

Dreams 0 – 1 True Democracy

Medeama 1-1 Nsoupon (Medeama progress 4-2 on penalties)

Attram Di Visser 3 -1 Kotoku Shining Stars

Northern City 3-3 Wa Power ( Northern City progress 5-4 on penalties)

Dormaa Unity 0-0 Liberty Youth ( Liberty Youth progress 4-2 on penalties)

Accra Lions 0-0 Nania (Nania progress 5-3 on penalties)

Golden Kick 2-2 Danbort (Golden Kick progress 5-4 on penalties)

Source: GNA