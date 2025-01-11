We do not charge fees for attestation letters – GNFS 

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has assured the public, especially victims of the recent Kantamanto fire, that it does not charge fees for the issuance of attestation letters related to fire and emergency incidents.

An Attestation Letter provides official confirmation that the fire incident occurred and details the damage caused to the affected person’s property. The document can also support affected victims in seeking assistance from banks or insurance companies.

A statement issued in Accra by Divisional Officer II (DO II), Desmond Ackah, Head of Public Relations, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday said, the Service had received reports that some victims have been asked to pay money for those letters at the Accra City Fire Station.

“The GNFS categorically states that this practice is unauthorized, and the public is strongly advised not to pay any fees for requesting attestation letters,” it stated.

It assured all affected persons that the matter was being taken seriously as the investigation was underway, and any officer found culpable would be dealt with by the GNFS’s disciplinary code.

It said the GNFS remained committed to its mandate of serving the public with integrity and professionalism.

“Anyone with information regarding this matter is encouraged to report to GNFS Greater Accra Headquarters, Korle-Bu, or contact the Public Relations Department on 050 960 8744 for necessary action,” it urged.

It appreciated the public’s cooperation and understanding as they work to uphold the highest standards of accountability and service delivery.

Source: GNA