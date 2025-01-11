UK to launch first sanctions regime against people smugglers

The United Kingdom government is to launch the world’s first sanctions regime against people smugglers by cutting off their illicit financing that is fuelling their operations.

Announcing the drastic measures on Thursday, the UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, said: “I’m proud to announce that the UK is set to be the first country in the world to develop legislation for a new sanctions regime specifically targeting irregular migration and organised immigration crime.

“This will help to prevent, combat, deter and disrupt irregular migration and the smuggling of migrants into the UK.

“People smuggling poses significant challenges to global security and the UK, and alongside partners across Europe, we are working hand in glove to develop novel and bold solutions to tackle irregular upstream migration,” Mr Lammy added.

As part of its Plan for Change, the new Labour government says it is committed to reducing small boat crossings and net migration and ending the routine use of asylum hotels, “meeting our fiscal rules and strengthening national security”.

The regime, which is expected to come into force within the year, will target organised immigration networks.

The government said criminal networks were making huge profits exploiting vulnerable people by facilitating irregular migratory movements, including dangerous sea crossings across Europe.

During the 14 years of the Conservative government, which lost the general election spectacularly in July 2024, the people smugglers flourished.

Last year, more than 36,000 people were recorded crossing the English Channel from France.

Under the Labour government, the problem is continuing unabated.

Now, as the world’s first standalone sanctions regime dedicated to targeting irregular migration and organised immigration crime, individuals and entities enabling dangerous journeys will be specifically targeted.

Mr Lammy said: “It is completely unrealistic to combat irregular migration without a role for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

“It is an issue which ties together the foreign and the domestic most acutely.”

He added: “This sanctions development is the latest innovative move by the government to use every tool possible to crack down on vile people smugglers risking people’s lives in the Channel.

“While the regime will be an autonomous scheme, the Foreign Office expects to collaborate closely with international allies to combat people smugglers.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “We must dismantle the crime gangs facilitating breaches of our borders.

“By crippling illicit finance rings allowing smugglers to traffic vulnerable people across Europe, we will deliver on our Plan for Change and secure UK borders.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the government was providing $150 million to the Border Security Command to help it “to continue to coordinate and build the UK’s enforcement capability to go after organised immigration crime”.

She added that this was also building on “major deals signed with countries including Iraq and Germany to disrupt supply chains and tackle the root of the issue, as well as an anti-Smuggling Action Plan signed with G7 nations”.

“And this year we will introduce new legislation which will go even further to restrict the people smuggling gangs,” Ms Cooper said.

The government would also bring a new law “on border security and asylum to empower law enforcement with the tools they need to dismantle the gangs”.

