GUTA optimistic about government addressing business concerns

The Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (GUTA) has expressed hope that the new government would address the genuine concerns of the business community.

The Union said that having a government that paid close attention to the business sector was vital for fostering collaboration and finding solutions to drive the economic development of the nation.

“We pray to the Almighty God to grant him (John Dramani Mahama) good health, long life, increase him in knowledge and wisdom, as well as guard and guide him in his performance of duty as a President,” the union said in a statement.

It assured President John Mahama of its readiness to always work closely with the government to achieve the set objectives for national development.

“His historic return to the Presidency has not been a surprise at all because given his deep understanding of politics, profound experience in leadership, great personal charisma, excellent communication skills and other good leadership qualities we do not doubt his capability,” the statement said.

“We, members of the trading community, business community for that matter, are partners to the state,” it added.

Source: GNA