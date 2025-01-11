Government to set committee to begin planning of constitutional review validation  

President John Dramani Mahama has said he will soon establish a committee to begin the planning of a National Constitutional Review Validation Conference, to achieve broad consensus on the way forward for the constitutional amendments on all proposals.

The President said this in his first public engagement since his swearing-in on Tuesday, January 7, at the 92nd Annual Jalsa (Convention) of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission at Pomadze in the Central Region.

The 2024 Annual Jalsa is on the theme “Justice and Peace; The Essential Ingredient for National Development”.

The three-day event is chaired by the Ameer and Missionary in Charge of the Ahmadiyaa Muslim Mission, Alhaj Maulana Noor Mohammed Bin Salih.

President Mahama said the powerful mandate given to him by Ghanaians underscored the necessity of impartiality and fairness in governance.

He described justice as a moral compass that must guide their every decision, law and interaction with the nation.

To that the new National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration was resolutely committed to strengthening the nation’s justice system to ensure judicial independence and address the systemic inequalities that currently exist, President Mahama said.

“I can assure you that this administration will work tirelessly to ensure that every Ghanaian, regardless of your status or background, is treated with dignity and afforded equal protection under the law,” he said.

President Mahama stated that to achieve the objective of justice, his government would have to move the stalled constitutional review process forward.

Alhaj Maulana Noor Mohammed Bin Salih, the Ameer and Missionary in Charge of the Ahmadiyaa Muslim Mission, said the goodwill that Ghanaians had shown President Mahama by their overwhelming endorsement, signified the awakening of the electorates.

He said Ghanaians were now demanding justice for peace to prevail and pragmatism, which was a human pursuit of practicality over and above aesthetic qualities.

