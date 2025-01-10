Minority caucus condemns post-election violence, calls for peace, stability 

The New Patriotic Party Minority Caucus in Ghana’s Parliament has expressed concern over the alleged increasing incidents of violence, thuggery, and intimidation following the recent elections.

At a press conference held on Thursday in Parliament House, Accra, the Caucus condemned the actions of alleged National Democratic Congress (NDC) thugs, who the Minority claimed are sponsored by the NDC leadership.

According to the Deputy Minority Leader, Madam Patricia Appiagyei, who addressed the Parliamentary Press Corps, several constituencies witnessed alleged acts of brutality and violence on election day, including physical assaults on voters, attempts to disrupt the voting process, and harassment of election officials.

She mentioned specific incidents such as alleged arson attacks as the NDC thugs allegedly setting some Electoral Commission offices ablaze in Damongo and Tepa and destroyed electoral materials at the Ayensuano District Electoral office.

“…There were acts of vandalism. A vehicle belonging to the NPP Regional organizer was vandalised in Nyankpala, and the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Madam Ursula Owusu Ekuful, had her office and residence vandalised,” she said.

Madam Appiagyei called on the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to remain vigilant and ensure that those perpetrating violence were brought to justice.

The Caucus also urged the NDC to focus on governance rather than disturbing the peace.

“We remind t President John Dramani Mahama that his electoral mandate is to formulate policies for the development of the country, not to endorse chaos and lawlessness,” the Deputy Minority Leader said.

The Caucus also assured the nation that the NPP Party remained committed to peace, dialogue, and strengthening democratic institutions, and has put measures in place to ensure a smooth country.

Source: GNA