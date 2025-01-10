Case of second preacher arrested over damaged vehicles at Parliament adjourned

An Accra Circuit Court has adjourned the case of Wisdom Ahli, the second preacher arrested for allegedly damaging vehicle windscreens at Parliament, to January 14, 2025.

Ahli, 41, appeared in court with his counsel.

The matter was heard in chambers, but the GNA confirmed that the case had been adjourned to January 14, 2025.

On December 20, 2024, the court, presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah, sentenced Ahli’s accomplice, Kofi Okyere Sorkpa, to five years in prison for damaging the windscreens of five vehicles in the Parliament House car park.

Sorkpa, 33, was sentenced to three years for conspiracy and five years for causing damage, with the sentences running concurrently.

Ahli, however, remains in custody pending further investigations and potential amendment of the charge sheet, as the charge against him was found to be defective.

In the last sitting, the prosecution, led by Superintendent of Police Augustine Yirenkyi, disclosed that both Sorkpa and Ahli, who are preachers from Kasoa, sneaked into the Parliament House car park on December 18, 2024, at around 1100 hours.

Sorkpa, carrying a handbag with an earth chisel, used the tool to damage the windscreens of two Toyota Landcruiser vehicles, two Toyota Camry saloon cars, and a Toyota Rav4.

Ahli was reportedly seen praising Sorkpa for the damage.

Both accused admitted their involvement in the crime during their caution statements to the police, in the presence of an independent witness.

Source: GNA