Mahama’s first day at work

President John Dramani Mahama began his first day at work on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, operating from his private office at Cantonment in Accra.

He arrived at his office in the morning, accompanied by his Special Aide, Mrs Joyce Bawah Mogtari, and other senior officials of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The President spent part of the day receiving high profile dignitaries including the Overlord of Gonjaland, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I, who paid a courtesy call on him to congratulate him on his assumption to the highest office of the land.

The Overlord of Gonjaland, accompanied by a delegation of chiefs from his Kingdom, participated in President Mahama’s inauguration on January 7, at the Independence Square in Accra.

President Mahama also held discussions with Mr Ousmane Diagana, the World Bank Vice President for West and Central Africa.

Mr Diagana was in Accra to attend President Mahama’s inauguration.

The two discussed the vision of the new government and how the World Bank Group could support Ghana’s prosperity and sustainability goals.

Present at the meeting was Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

Source: GNA