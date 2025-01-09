CAF announces 75% increase in prize money for CHAN 

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced a 75 per cent increase in prize money for the winner of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

This means the winner of the tournament which would be staged in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda would now receive $3.5 million.

CAF also announced that the total Prize Money of the CHAN Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda 2024 has been increased to $10.4 million which is an increase of 32%.

The President of CAF Dr Patrice Motsepe said: “We are excited about the upcoming TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (“CHAN”) Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda 2024 and have significantly increased the Prize Money of the Winner to $3.5 million which is an increase of 75%.

“We have also increased the total Prize Money of the CHAN Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda 2024 to $10.4 million which is a 32 % increase. The CHAN is an important Competition for the development and growth of Africa-based football players and talented young players and will contribute significantly to the global competitiveness of African football and CAF Competitions.

“This Competition is part of our strategy of investing in African football and making it appealing and attractive to football fans, TV viewers, sponsors, partners and other stakeholders in Africa and worldwide.”

The 2024 CHAN tournament would start on Saturday, 1 February 2025, and the final will take place on Friday, 28 February 2025.

A total of 17 countries have already qualified for the 2024 CHAN, and they include Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Morocco, Guinea, Senegal, Mauritania, Niger, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, the Central African Republic, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Others are Congo, Sudan, Zambia, Angola, and Madagascar, with two additional countries set to grab spots after the remaining qualifying matches.

Source: GNA