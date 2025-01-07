Patriotism, honour, and a floundering state 

National cohesion is impossible without patriotism. If citizens of any particular state have no patriotic tendences, that nation would very likely atrophy, because patriotism is like the cement that holds nations in one piece.

Patriotism

Loosely put, patriotism is the love for, dedication to and commitment to one’s nation. However, Rev. R. W. Clark argues in an article on the subject in the publication ‘Advocate of Peace’ in 1847, that some define patriotism as ‘hatred of all nations but our own’. Furthering the argument, he says others deem that person a patriot who is unwilling to resort to any measures or arguments, in the settlement of difficulties with foreign nations, except such as the sword and the cannon produce. Others would adopt, as the motto of patriotism, “Our country, right or wrong.”

In Rev Clark’s view, that unwavering sense of love for nation that makes others see all other countries as bad, except theirs must be examined.

In the attempt to examine that notion or concept, it ought to be noted that the love for one’s nation must be a given, because it is a necessary condition that enables the unwavering desire to serve, defend and protect that nation, it is also what must engender ethical conducts that produce law abiding citizens.

Service with honour

In the pursuit of patriotic acts, which include public service, citizens who are given the opportunity, must seek to serve with integrity and honour. But in most cases, some of these citizens who are given the opportunity to be in public service either by election or appointment upon whom lies a greater burden to discharge their duties with honour, fail to do so.

Countless times, citizens bestowed with the chance for public service have been found to have failed to discharge their services honourably. Many have subverted the public trust reposed in them and have become corrupt. They abuse their office, abuse power and fail to, in many cases, discharge their fundamental duties.

Over the years, the Auditor-General’s Annual Reports have shown that some public officials are more likely to embezzle public funds entrusted to them for the public good, than they would be accountable in using the funds for the intended purposes.

Serving one’s country with honour must be considered above material or financial gains.

In Ghana’s attempt to build a progressively democratic state, we seem not to be making as much advancement as we know we should. While we have continued to make small gains, we need to accelerate to evolve significantly.

As a country we must have standards, as part of those standards, guided by ethical rules, we must agree on what constitutes national shame or honour.

Guided by patriotism, we must all serve the country, to the best of our abilities, avoid evil acts that derail progress, bearing in mind that our actions, as individuals, can have impacts on the collective.

In the pursuance of the ideals that patriotism ignites in us, it is incumbent on us, to collectively adhere to the rules of engagement and endeavour to do good to one another and to the collective well-being of the nation, at all times.

