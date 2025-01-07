I will be decisive, swift in my actions –  Mahama  

President John Dramani Mahama has vowed to take immediate and decisive steps to improve Ghana’s economic situation.

In his inaugural speech after being sworn in as the country’s new President, Mahama acknowledged the challenging circumstances Ghana is facing, stressing the need for urgent action to stabilize the economy and improve the lives of Ghanaians.

He outlined his initial focus on four key areas: economic restoration and stabilization of the macroeconomic environment, enhancing the business and investment climate, implementing governance and constitutional reforms, and strengthening accountability while fighting corruption.

“The circumstances we find ourselves in are indeed dire, and even so, I’ll be decisive and swift in my actions,” President Mahama said.

Mr. Mahama courted the support of Ghanaians to “reset” the country and deliver on his promises to the people.

He also called for a renewed mindset, attitudes and behaviours to help build a better nation for all.

“We need a reset with the faith we have in our country and our leadership. We need a reset with the faith we have in our institutions.

“We need a reset with our faith in our dear nation, Ghana, and by that, I mean in all of us, because all of us are Ghana. You are Ghana, and I am Ghana.

“All of you seated here today, Ghanaian citizens, you are Ghana. The people who are with you or near you, as you watch this on television in your homes or listen on the radio or follow-on social media, are what we call Ghana.

“I ask that we enter into the covenant with the Ghana we all love and the good people of Ghana who make up this dear nation…And I ask that you envision a Ghana that you want to live in, a Ghana that you want to leave behind to your children and your grandchildren,” President Mahama urged.

The President also pledged to lead an inclusive government, ensuring that all segments of the population are empowered and strengthened.

He reaffirmed his commitment to implementing policies that empower women and create equal opportunities for the youth, regardless of their backgrounds.

President Mahama said that his administration would focus on opening doors of opportunity for all, ensuring fairness and inclusion in governance.

“Together, we will galvanise our efforts to create a society where every Ghanaian can dream, believe, and achieve without any restraints.

“My administration, along with my Vice President, Nana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, will prioritise inclusivity, accountability, and innovation, forging pathways that will lead to the upliftment of all our citizens,” he pledged.

Source: GNA