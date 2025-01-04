I want to lead Kotoko to win the league again – Justice Blay

Asante Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay says he wants to lead the club to win the 2024-25 Ghana Premier League (GPL) title.

The midfielder who is one of the longest-serving players in the current squad, signed a one-and-a-half-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors.

According to Blay, he was overjoyed to extend his stay at the club, he adores and hopes to lead them to another league title.

“I have served the team for a long time, and I wanted to stay. I am happy here, and extending my contract is good for me. I want to help the club win another league title and represent in Africa once again,” he told the club’s website.

Blay believes the team has the requisite quality to compete for the league title despite the little setbacks.

“We have the quality to compete, and the players are very mature. I see the maturity in the players, especially when we play away games.

“Their mindset to get results on the road has always been positive,” he said.

When asked about the club’s upcoming league match against Medeama on Sunday, Blay was confident of winning against his former side.

“We have been training hard over the past few days for the match because going to Tarkwa is not an easy place, but we are well prepared,” he said.

Blay has spent four and a half seasons with the Porcupine Warriors and was part of the league-winning team in the 2021/2022 GPL season.

Asante Kotoko are currently placed second on the league table with 27 points and are just three points behind league leaders Heart of Lions.

Source: GNA