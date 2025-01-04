Akufo-Addo highlights Ghana’s progress in mining, environmental stewardship 

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has highlighted significant achievements in the mining, forestry, and land sectors during his nearly eight-year tenure.

Speaking at his final State of the Nation Address to Parliament, he emphasized a shift towards sustainable resource management and economic growth for Ghana.

A major milestone, he noted, is Ghana surpassing South Africa as Africa’s leading gold producer, with production reaching a record four million ounces last year.

The President attributed this surge to a revitalized mining sector, which included the reopening of major mines such as Obuasi and Bibiani.

He pointed also to the launch of the Cardinal Namdi Mine—northern Ghana’s first large-scale operation—and the development of new gold mines in Ahafo and the Upper West region as evidence of growth in Ghana’s natural resource governance.

“To maximize the benefits of its mineral wealth, Ghana has embarked on ambitious value-addition initiatives. A domestically owned 400-kilogram gold refinery is now operational, and a $450 million manganese refinery is planned for Nsuta.

“The establishment of the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation and the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation aims to further diversify the economy and create high-skilled jobs,” he said.

The President stated that environmental sustainability had been a cornerstone of his government’s strategy to ensure sustainable practices.

He highlighted initiatives such as the Ghana Forest Strategy and the Green Ghana project as key examples of this commitment.

“The Ghana Forest Plantation Strategy has resulted in the reforestation of 121,000 hectares of degraded land since 2017.

“The Green Ghana Project, a nationwide tree-planting initiative, has seen the planting of over 52 million trees in just four years,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo stated that his government’s commitment to environmental stewardship had gained international recognition, with Ghana becoming the second African nation to receive results-based payments from the World Bank’s Carbon Fund for emissions reductions.

Source: GNA