Minister submits GH¢68.1b mini budget proposal for 2025

Ghana’s Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Thursday submitted a proposed mini-budget of GH¢68.1 billion to Parliament, aimed at covering essential government expenses from January to March 2025.

This provisional budget would ensure the continuity of operations until the incoming administration presents a full budget for the remainder of the year.

The allocation will prioritise key areas, including salaries of public sector workers ensuring timely payment of wages to government employees; statutory payments fulfilling obligatory payments, such as taxes and pensions; critical infrastructure maintenance upkeeping vital infrastructure, like roads and public buildings and funding for social intervention programs supporting initiatives that would benefit vulnerable populations.

As a constitutional requirement during transition years, this mini budget would prevent fiscal disruptions and ensures a smooth transition of power.

The Spearker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin referred the proposal to the Budget and Finance Committees for review and report back to the House for debate and approval.

Source: GNA