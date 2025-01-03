Akufo-Addo says his government has enhanced Ghana judiciary’s accessibility and capacity

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his government has made significant reforms to strengthen Ghana’s Judiciary by improving both its capacity and accessibility.

In his State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered on Friday, the President highlighted what he describes as major achievements, including addressing the challenges in court infrastructure.

He mentioned that 100 courthouses had been constructed, with 90 already completed and operational, marking the largest intervention in the judiciary’s history.

“The establishment of the Court of Appeal complex in Kumasi, along with twenty (20) townhouses and a guest house for justices in the Northern Sector, now enables appeals from eleven (11) regions to be handled locally, reducing delays in justice delivery.

President Akufo-Addo further highlighted the successful implementation of the e-justice system, which had digitized case management and streamlined legal processes.

This advancement, he noted, has solidified the judiciary’s role as a cornerstone of Ghana’s democracy and development.

In addition, the completion of the Law House, a modern facility for the office of the Attorney General, was also cited as a key achievement in enhancing the judiciary’s capacity to serve the nation effectively.

Source: GNA