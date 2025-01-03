Auditor-General’s report for 2023 showed reduction of GH¢5.2b in financial irregularities – Akufo-Addo

The Auditor-General’s report for 2023 showed a reduction of GH¢5.2 billion in financial irregularities – a 32 per cent drop from the previous year, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

The President also said budgetary support for accountability institutions has witnessed unprecedented increases in the last eight years.

For instance, from 2017 to 2023, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice’s (CHRAJ) budget increased by 99 per cent, Parliament’s by 100 per cent and the Office of the Attorney General by 162 per cent.

The President was delivering his last State of the Nation Address (SONA) to the 8th Parliament of the fourth Republic, said the Audit Service had an increase of 258 per cent, while the Police Service budgetary support increased by 274 per cent.

He said the investments reflected the government’s commitment to empowering these institutions to discharge their mandates effectively.

The President said it meant that the tools needed to exact accountability from all public office holders, including those of his government, had been considerably sharpened.

“The application of these tools, whilst respecting, as it should, due process and the rule of law, should, however, pose no fears for any honest public office holder,” he added.

He said he remembered the early days of the reforms when skepticism abounded and people asked, “Will this really make a difference, but the numbers speak for themselves.”

Source: GNA