My administration is committed to implementing the ‘24-hour economy’ policy – Mahama

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his administration’s commitment to implementing the ‘24-hour economy’ policy.

“This will expand job opportunities and transform Ghana into an export driven economy,” he said.

A 24-hour economy is an economic model whereby the whole or part of the architecture or infrastructure of the economy adjusts to support 24 hours operations of businesses, factories, government services, restaurants, shops, healthcare delivery, and banking among others throughout the country.

Interacting with the congregation during the 31st December Watch-night Service of the Assemblies of God Church in Tamale, Mr Mahama said in the coming months, his administration would embark on a purposeful, enthusiastic and enterprising journey to reset the Ghanaian economy for growth and jobs.

“Together, we will create an environment that fosters entrepreneurship, innovation, and sustainable development, ensuring that our youth can achieve their dreams right here at home.”

“My vision for our great nation includes a lean, efficient government that is responsive to your aspirations as a proud Ghanaian,” he added.

The president-elect and his wife, Lordina, wished Ghanaians a year filled with productivity and prosperity.

“We thank God for guiding our paths through the past year. I trust Him to do something new in our lives,” he said.

“This year (2025) marks not merely the beginning of another chapter but a renewed promise to Ghanaians — a promise of hope, progress and shared prosperity.”

Mr Mahama noted that his government would work tirelessly to correct the New Patriotic Party-led administration’s wrongs, tackle corruption with dogged determination, and reduce excessive expenditures.

“Each citizen’s voice will be heard, and together, we will build a Ghana that reflects our collective hopes and dreams—the Ghana we all want and voted convincingly for,” he stated.

“To the youth, you are our most valuable asset. Your energy, creativity, and passion are vital to our future success. I urge you to believe in yourselves and in the endless possibilities that lie ahead.”

The participation of the youth would be crucial as they worked together to cultivate a thriving economy and forge a brighter future for all, he emphasised.

To business owners and entrepreneurs, Mr Mahama assured them that the National Democratic Congress-led administration would support their efforts to create jobs and wealth.

“We are committed to removing barriers, simplifying processes, and providing the necessary resources to empower you to build and expand your businesses,” he said.

“Together, let us embrace postivity and hope. Let us stand united in the belief that we can reset our economy, restore dignity and integrity, and renew our collective commitment to building the Ghana we want— a Ghana of opportunities, equity, and shared success.”

As Ghanaians celebrate the new year, Mr Mahama urged them to commit to working together, hand in hand, to achieve their goals and dreams.

“I am upbeat about fulfilling my campaign promises, knowing we can and will make a difference working together. Here’s to a transformative and prosperous 2025 for all of us.”

He prayed that 2025 be filled with strength, resilience, and the unwavering belief that Ghanaians could achieve great things for their beloved country, Ghana.

Source: GNA