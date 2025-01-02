Anloga youth demonstrate against the death of restaurant owner

The youth of Anloga Municipal in the Volta Region, have taken to the principal streets of the town to demonstrate against the murder of a popular restaurant owner, Madam Dorcas Korkor Tettey at Kportorgboe, in the area.

The demonstration, which was peaceful and well-organised, saw hundreds of youth marching through the streets of Anloga, carrying placards and banners that condemned and described the killing as senseless.

The protesters including some chiefs, who were mostly dressed in black and red attire, chanted slogans and sang songs that called for justice and an end to violence in the community.

Mr Silas Aidam, a youth leader, who read a petition signed by Togbi Zewu IV, ‘Dufia of Anloga’, on behalf of the concerned youth of Anloga, humbly petitioned the police authority in the area to urgently launch investigations into the brutal killing of the 54-year-old Madam Tettey, the owner of popular restaurant ‘The Base’, which occurred on December 28, 2024.

“In the early hours of December 28, 2024, the deceased was found lying dead in her bedroom, which is attached to the eatery at Kportorgboe.

“There were signs that she was strangled as one of her windows was forced open,” he said.

He described Madam Tettey as a well-respected member of the community who was known for her kindnesses and generosity and her untimely death had sent shockwaves throughout Anloga municipality leaving her family, friends and customers in a state of grief and trauma.

Mr Aidam said the youth demand that a thorough and impartial investigation be conducted into the circumstances surrounding the death of Madam Tettey.

“The perpetrators of the heinous crime be apprehended and brought to justice, the police should provide adequate protection and support to the family and loved ones of Madam Tettey.”

He said they believed that the Police would provide justice and perpetrators of the crime would be held accountable.

The police have launched an investigation into the murder, but no arrests have been made yet.

Some protesters, who GNA engaged said “we are tired of living in fear and we demand justice for Madam Tettey and an end to the violence that is plaguing our community.”

The police were present to maintain order and ensure the safety of the protesters and also received the petition and promised to get hold of the culprits.

Source: GNA