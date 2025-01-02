ECG cables burnt down by fire

A fire on December 31, 2024, gutted some major cables of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) running behind the Lube Oil Company in Tema.

The fire, which was reportedly seen around 17:00 hours on the last day of 2024, totally burnt down the cables.

Ms. Sakyiwaa Mensah, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the ECG Tema Region, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the cables would need to be replaced as they were unable to salvage any.

Ms. Mensah added that the incident caused a temporary power cut to areas in Tema Manhean, such as Adjetey Ansah, the Naval Quarters, Aunty Kate, Leonardo, and Bankuman.

“Some of the areas unfortunately had their power cut unresolved till the following day. However, as of the morning of Wednesday, January 1, 2025, all affected customers had their power supply restored.”

She commended the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) for their timely intervention in controlling the fire from spreading, adding, however that the cause of the fire was currently unknown.

Ms. Mensah indicated that the extent of damage was being assessed, making it difficult to ascertain the cost of damage.

She said, however that “It will definitely be an appreciable cost as the damage is major.”

She apologised to the affected customers who had no power to usher in the new year due to the fire incident.

The PRO urged the public to be careful with how they handle open fire, especially in the dry season, reminding them that bushes could easily catch fire and end up causing massive damage to property and affecting businesses.

Source: GNA