Shortage of drinks hits Oti Region

A significant shortage of beverages has hit the Oti Region as some spots and bars keep reporting shortages to the disappointment of celebrants of the festive season.

The largest wholesale depot in the regional capital, Abeg God Enterprise site at Dambai, has also recorded shortage of most beverage brands.

This year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations have brought an unprecedented level of activity to the region, with people transporting crates of drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, livestock such as goats, fowls, and pigs, across towns.

Drinks, an indispensable commodity for the festivities, have been in high demand, making the shortage more noticeable.

Abeg God Enterprise, known as the biggest beverage supplier in the region, has struggled to meet the demands of customers. Patrons were seen rushing to purchase drinks but left disappointed as shelves ran empty.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), some customers expressed their frustration at the situation.

“We traveled all the way from Sene East, which is a far distance, only to find out that the drinks we wanted were not available. It’s very disappointing. However, the shop operators assured us that more stock is on the way, so we have no choice but to wait,” one customer said.

The festive season has also brought a significant influx of visitors to the region, with many long-distance travelers returning home for the holidays, which had added to the bustling atmosphere, as drivers transport people across various towns.

A source at the depot, who begged for anonymity disclosed that stock was being replenished as trucks were in transit to refill the void.

Despite the challenges, the Oti region is enjoying a vibrant and smooth celebration filled with activities such as conventions, musical concerts, football matches, beach outings, pontoon cruises, and street jams.

The shortage, though inconveniencing had not dampened the festive spirit as residents and visitors alike find alternative ways to atone and celebrate the season.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Krachi West Municipality in the Oti region has also faced a significant egg shortage during the 31st December crossover night, leaving many food vendors, especially, indomie sellers, frustrated.

Speaking to the GNA on New Year’s Eve, several vendors in Kete-Krachi lamented their inability to find eggs for their businesses despite visiting numerous shops in the area.

“We have roamed every corner of the municipality, going from shop to shop, but couldn’t find any eggs due to the shortage,” one indomie seller expressed in frustration.

Some of the eggs sellers, in an interview with the GNA attributed the sudden scarcity, to the high demand for eggs during the celebrations, as residents prepared to mark the occasion with various festivities.

Hajia Raabi, one of the egg sellers, assured vendors that the commodity would be available the next day

Source: GNA