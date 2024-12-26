Some 573 journalists languish in jail in 2024 – RSF

Some 573 journalists spent time behind bars, while additional 550 are expected to be imprisoned in 2024, Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a not-for-profit advocacy group report has disclosed.

The report said these numbers have increased compared to that of 2023, showing the need to protect journalists around the globe is more important than ever.

China, Myanmar, and Israel are the world’s biggest prisons for journalists. These countries are becoming lawless zones, where record numbers of journalists are detained, missing, or held hostage.

The RSF report made available to the Ghana News Agency said RSF’s team was work tirelessly to obtain their immediate release as it envisions no journalist should be imprisoned simply for doing their job.

Thibaut Bruttin, General Director of RSF said the outfit is an indispensable part of the fight to defend journalists, and to uphold every human being’s right to reliable information.

“These statistics are more than cold numbers as they represent real human suffering and political consequences,” he lamented.

“Our thoughts are particularly with Jimmy Lai, a 77-year-old journalist from Hong Kong, who, at the time of this report may die in prison due to trumped-up charges against him.

“We’re also dismayed by the relentless legal persecution of Chinese journalist Zhang Zhan for her coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak.”

“What is more, last month the Guatemalan journalist José Ruben Zamora was sent back to prison after being granted house arrest. At 68 years old, he has already spent 800 days in prison — in despicable conditions.”

Source: GNA