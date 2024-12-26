King Paluta announces release of debut album featuring Shatta Wale

In an exciting development for the Ghanaian music scene, rising star King Paluta is set to release his debut album, which will feature renowned dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

The album scheduled to be released on Friday, December 27, 2024, marks a significant milestone for the reigning New Artiste of the Year who has had a remarkable year churning out back-to-back hits.

The album titled “Give Time Some Time” blends diverse Ghanaian music genres with King Paluta showcasing his lyrical prowess and ruthless vocals.

Album details

The album has a total of 13 songs which comprises some of the already released hit singles ” Makoma,” “Aseda,” and “For the Popping”.

Interestingly, Shatta Wale was the only artiste featured on the album, and the track title “Adiepena” is expected to be one of the standout tracks on the album.

The “Adiepena” single would undoubtedly serve as a lead single that could generate significant buzz for the album.

Shatta Wale’s energetic music style with King Paluta’s soothing musical verses, would create a dynamic sound that appeals to both artists’ fan bases.

The anticipation surrounding this project is palpable, as fans eagerly await new music that combines their favorite elements from both artists.

Other songs on the album are “Nika Enye,” ” Promise,” “Upon My Sins,” “Time,” “Beautiful,” “Mmaa No,” among others.

Album production

All songs on the album were written by Thomas Agyei Wireko known by his stage name as King Paluta.

The album has multiple producers including Apya, DJ Breezy, Wings Armani, Khendi Beatz and Quab Sea.

Interestingly, King Paluta produced five songs on the album showcasing his prowess in churning good rhythms.

The album would be distributed by renowned music publishers Yve Digital while Kwame Baah performed the role of Artiste and Repertoire (A&R) for this project.

King Paluta has undoubtedly been the standout artiste this year and the release of this album would certainly put him in contention for Artiste of the Year.

With three big songs already, the “Give Time Some Time” album is already a success and tracks like “Adiepena,” “Beautiful,” and ” Ahiaa” would certainly be household hits.

Source: GNA