KNUST Food Laboratory receives ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation for food testing 

The Department of Food Science and Technology Laboratory at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has obtained ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation for food testing.

The accreditation positions KNUST as the first public university in Ghana to achieve the standard in food testing, and as well enhance its credibility and capabilities in that field.

This was in a statement from the …copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The laboratory underwent an on-site assessment conducted by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a recognized international accreditation body in the United States.

The milestone was supported by the West Africa Competitiveness Programme (WACOMP), implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and funded by the European Union (EU).

The achievement of ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation means that small and medium-sized enterprises in Ghana will have access to an alternative product testing laboratory that can provide reliable and credible results for their products.

This is crucial for SMEs seeking to meet both local and international market standards, as accredited testing laboratories ensure compliance with rigorous quality standards, which can facilitate market access and enhance consumer trust.

This achievement adds to the list of institutions supported by WACOMP Ghana.

The Ghana Standards Authority Cosmetics Laboratory and the Food and Drugs Authority Cosmetics Laboratory have also received accreditation for ISO 17025, enabling Ghanaian products to be exported with the necessary certifications.

WACOMP aims to improve the competitiveness of West African exports by focusing on key value chains such as cassava, fruits, and cosmetics.

The programme emphasizes enhancing value addition, sustainable production practices, and improving access to regional and international markets.

The statement said by strengthening quality infrastructure and providing technical support for accreditation, initiatives like this at KNUST are pivotal in promoting the overall growth of industries within the region.

The successful accreditation of KNUST’s laboratory is a landmark achievement for Ghana’s educational and industrial sectors.

Dr Charles Kwame Sackey, the UNIDO Chief Technical Advisor, stated, “The most important aspect of programme implementation is its sustainability after completion.

“UNIDO and the European Union are pleased to see that WACOMP’s impact continues to support exports and promote Ghanaian brands in the international market.”

Professor Leonard K. Amekudzi, Provost of the College of Science, spoke on behalf of KNUST’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Rita Akosua Dickson.

He recounted the challenges students faced in accessing industry-standard equipment for practical training.

He expressed gratitude to UNIDO and the European Union for their support, including training, equipment provision, and technical assistance necessary for achieving accreditation.

Prof. Faustina D. Wireko-Manu, Head of the Department of Food Science and Technology, added, “We are thankful to our sponsors—the EU, UNIDO, and WACOMP—for their ongoing support over the years.

The accreditation to test cosmetics aligns with KNUST’s mission and vision to deliver quality testing methods, contribute to industry growth, protect consumers, and facilitate business growth for food-related enterprises.”

The European Union-funded WACOMP is a partnership initiative between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the European Union (EU).

It contributes to regional economic integration and underscores the EU’s commitment to the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with West Africa.

In Ghana, the programme was implemented by UNIDO in coordination with the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MoTI).

Source: GNA