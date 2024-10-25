Sam Jonah heads important mine in Cameroon

One of the biggest names in Ghana’s mining sector, Sam Jonah has been appointed as chair of one of the largest cobalt mine in Eastern Cameroon, the Nkamouna- Lomié cobalt deposit, belonging to Geovic Cameroon, a subsidiary of the American company, Phoenix Mining.

Besides oil and gas, Cameroon is endowed with relative abundance of natural resources. The country has aluminum, bauxite, cobalt, diamonds, and iron ore. The country has estimated bauxite reserves of more than one billion tons,

Mr Jonah, according to the news source EcoMatin, is replacing Canadian Serin Christopher, and he begins work at the end of October 2024.

Cameroon news sources say the mine is rich in cobalt-nickel-manganese deposit with an estimated 68.13 million tonnes of ore.

Sam Jonah once led the AngloGold Ashanti, one-time largest gold mine in Ghana.