Ghana Business News: How a news portal on a shoestring for 16 years does impactful investigative journalism

“I do this with my lunch money,” says Emmanuel K Dogbevi, the man who gave up everything he could have been or made to start Ghana Business News some 16 years ago, unsure of where his next meal would come from. Especially, after all his savings had run out after leaving his job in mainstream media to start what he believes would enable him do independent journalism, which was literally being suffocated in Ghana, at the time.

Over the period, Ghana Business News has firmly established itself as a beacon of investigative journalism in West Africa since its inception in 2008. The past 16 years have been turbulent, even uncertain, but the platform has consistently delivered radical stories that have exposed corruption, illicit financial flows, environmental crisis, influenced policy changes, and earned it international acclaim.

The news portal has evolved from a modest digital news platform into a respected voice in global investigative journalism. The outlet’s commitment to uncovering the truth has led it to participate in several high-profile global collaborative investigations, including the West Africa Leaks, FinCEN Files, Pandora Papers, and Shadow Diplomats projects.

These partnerships with organizations like the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and CENOZO, have empowered Ghana Business News to unearth significant financial misconduct and corruption cases that might have otherwise remained hidden from public scrutiny. The platform’s collaborative work has expanded its reach beyond Ghana’s borders, allowing it to tackle complex transnational stories that impact the entire West African region.

The portal’s dedication to investigative excellence has been recognized several times, including in 2022 when Dogbevi received the exclusive Christopher J. Welles Memorial Prize from the Knight-Bagehot Fellowship at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. The award acknowledged his exceptional series of stories exposing financial corruption in Ghana and the exploitation of the country’s natural resources. This recognition is particularly noteworthy as the portal has consistently delivered impactful journalism despite facing significant operational challenges and limited resources.

The platform’s resilience in the face of adversity, such as the devastating fire that destroyed its office in November 2020, has earned admiration from international colleagues.

Recently a collaborative investigation with The Examination and Museba made it to the list of Finalists at the Gerald Loeb Awards in New York City, earning the website some accolades from some extraordinary journalists.

Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz praised the website for “punching above its weight to a pretty crazy degree,” highlighting the outlet’s ability to overcome obstacles and maintain its commitment to investigative journalism.

Investigations by Ghana Business News have led to extensive reforms and policy changes, predominantly in areas related to illegal mining, environmental degradation, and corporate malpractice. The platform’s reporting on financial crimes and corruption has contributed to improved transparency in Ghana’s business sector and strengthened corporate accountability measures.

Dogbevi’s proficiency and Ghana Business News’s growing reputation have led to participation in numerous conferences, workshops, and speaking engagements at prestigious international forums, where he shares insights about investigative journalism in challenging environments. His presentations have helped highlight the importance of supporting independent journalism in developing nations and the crucial role it plays in promoting transparency, democracy, and accountability.

As a trusted source for international organizations, policymakers, and business leaders, the website’s coverage extends beyond traditional business reporting to include in-depth analyses of economic policies, development issues, and environmental concerns affecting Ghana and West Africa. The platform’s commitment to thorough research and fact-based reporting has made it a reliable resource for those seeking accurate information about the region’s business landscape.

Looking ahead, Ghana Business News continues to expand its investigative capabilities while training the next generation of investigative journalists through internships, mentoring and workshops. The platform has become a model for sustainable independent journalism in Africa, demonstrating how small, dedicated news organizations can achieve significant impact through persistent, quality reporting.

As Ghana Business News marks its 16th anniversary, it stands as a testament to the power of committed journalism in promoting transparency and accountability. The recognition from prestigious institutions like Columbia University not only validates the platform’s work but also highlights the growing importance of independent media voices from Africa in global journalism.

The portal’s impact extends beyond its groundbreaking investigations. The platform has also played a pivotal role in fostering a culture of accountability and empowering citizens to hold their leaders and institutions accountable. Through its robust reporting, Ghana Business News has shone a light on the complex web of financial irregularities, political influence, and corporate malpractice that have long plagued Ghana’s business landscape.

By exposing these issues, the platform has catalyzed public discourse and prompted policymakers to enact reforms aimed at addressing systemic corruption and improving transparency. Ghana Business News’s reporting has empowered civil society organizations, advocacy groups, and ordinary citizens to demand greater accountability from their government and the private sector.

Moreover, the portal’s collaborative approach has strengthened the investigative journalism landscape in West Africa. By partnering with international media organizations, the platform has facilitated knowledge-sharing, capacity-building, and the establishment of cross-border networks of investigative journalists. This collaborative model has enabled Ghana Business News to overcome resource constraints and leverage expertise from around the world to tackle complex, transnational stories.

As the website enters its next chapter, it continues to demonstrate that impactful journalism knows no boundaries, and that dedication to truth and transparency can overcome even the most significant obstacles. The platform’s resilience, innovative approaches, and commitment to excellence have earned it a well-deserved reputation as a trailblazer in the field of investigative journalism in Africa.

Moving forward, the portal’s role will be crucial in shaping the future of independent media in the region. By continuing to produce high-impact investigations, train the next generation of investigative journalists, and forge strategic partnerships, the platform can solidify its position as a beacon of accountability and a catalyst for positive change in Ghana and beyond.

By Innocent Samuel Appiah

