COSRA founder charts new path for Holy Spirit Cathedral branch

The Catholic Organization for Social and Religious Advancement (COSRA) of the Holy Spirit Cathedral branch has embarked on an ambitious renewal journey following a transformative meeting with its founder, Very Rev. Msgr. Jonathan Ayikai Ankrah, at his residence yesterday.

In a gathering marked by warmth and strategic foresight, COSRA President Godwin Nkegbe described the visit as “extraordinarily timely and fruitful.” The meeting, which brought together key members of the organization, provided a platform for Msgr. Ankrah to share his vision for rejuvenating the 53-year-old institution he founded.

At the heart of Msgr. Ankrah’s strategy is a powerful collaboration with prominent Catholic scholars and leaders. The founder specifically endorsed partnership with Very Rev. Fr. Dr. Michael K. Mensah of the University of Ghana, Legon, whose scholarly expertise in scripture will be instrumental in deepening members’ understanding of biblical teachings. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between traditional biblical interpretation and contemporary life challenges, offering members practical guidance rooted in scripture.

The organization’s renewal plans also feature a significant focus on family life and marriage enrichment through the expertise of Very Rev. Fr. Raymond Osei-Tutu, a respected marriage counselor. His involvement will address the growing need for strong family support systems in today’s rapidly changing society. Regular workshops and counseling sessions will provide couples and families with practical tools for maintaining healthy relationships and addressing modern challenges.

In a bold move to expand COSRA’s reach and impact, Msgr. Ankrah introduced plans for inter-parish competitions and collaborations. These initiatives will extend beyond the Accra Archdiocese, fostering connections between COSRA branches across different parishes and dioceses. The competitions will encompass various aspects of Catholic life, including scripture knowledge, marriage and family life understanding, and cultural engagement. This competitive element aims to not only educate but also create an engaging, dynamic environment that attracts both youth and adults.

The implementation strategy encompasses monthly scripture study sessions, quarterly marriage enrichment workshops, and regular community engagement programs. monthly general meetings and other community gatherings will provide consistent opportunities for member interaction and spiritual growth. These regular gatherings will be complemented by special inter-parish events designed to strengthen the bonds between different COSRA branches.

Recognizing the importance of modern communication in today’s world, COSRA plans to establish a comprehensive digital presence. This initiative includes developing social media platforms and a website to facilitate better communication between parishes and enhance program coordination. The digital strategy aims to attract younger members while maintaining the organization’s traditional values and mission.

Msgr. Ankrah emphasized that these changes represent more than mere programming adjustments; they embody a renewal of COSRA’s founding vision adapted for contemporary challenges. The organization plans to begin implementing these initiatives next month, with a strategic planning meeting scheduled for December to finalize the 2025 calendar of activities.

President Nkegbe expressed optimism about the organization’s future, noting that Msgr. Ankrah’s guidance has provided both practical direction and inspiring vision. “We are witnessing the beginning of a new chapter in COSRA’s history,” he said. “These initiatives will create a more dynamic, inclusive, and engaging environment that appeals to all generations while staying true to our founding principles.”

The Holy Spirit Cathedral branch office welcomes inquiries from individuals interested in joining COSRA or participating in its expanded programming. With these comprehensive reforms and renewed focus on community engagement, COSRA is positioning itself as a leading force for Catholic social and religious advancement in the greater Accra region and beyond.

By Innocent Samuel Appiah