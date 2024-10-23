Ghana’s Sowah to compete for WBF International title against British boxer Jacobs 

Ghanaian boxer Daniel Adjei Sowah, also known as the “Hitman,” will be seeking a big title scalp when he faces British boxer Tommy Jacobs.

These two boxers would compete for the World Boxing Foundation’s (WBF) Light Heavyweight International title on December 14, 2024, at the York Hall in Bethnal Green, London.

Adjei Sowah, who has fought 32 times, hopes to extend his amazing victory streak.

The 41-year-old boxer is unbeaten in his previous ten fights and hopes to capture his first major international title after making his professional debut in 2002.

Jacobs would be looking to get back on track after losing to Frankie Davey at the same arena.



In fact, Jacobs, aged 37, has lost two consecutive fights, and his fight against Adjei Sowah could determine his faith in boxing given his age.



The boxing event, billed the “Santas Slugfest,” would also include an intriguing bout between Nigeria’s Towilawi Kabiru and Polish boxer Eli Frakham at York Hall.

Source: GNA