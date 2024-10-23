Petroleum tanker drivers angry over unprovoked attacks by police outriders 

The Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union has expressed grave concern over incessant unprovoked attacks on tanker drivers by police outriders.

They said the recent smashing of windscreens and injuring of tanker drivers by police escort riders, for not stopping for convoys to pass, was a genuine issue which must be acted upon by the Inspector General of Police (IGP)

They have therefore, called on Mr. George Akufo Dampare, the IGP to caution his men to desist from attacking tanker drivers on the highways.

Mr. Sambian Edmund Baba, the Ashanti Regional Chairperson of the Tanker Drivers Union, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the nature of the product they carry does not allow them to make sudden stops.

“We carry hazardous loads in thousands of litres and the nature of our vehicles is such that, we cannot make an instantaneous stop or even stop anywhere.

So, in much as we respect the convoy, we cannot compromise on safety.

So, the outriders should also understand and not rush in attacking drivers unnecessarily,” he said.

According to the Chairperson, on October 16, 2024, a Bulk Road Vehicle (BRV) loaded with 54,000 litres of diesel from Tema heading to Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) depot in Kumasi, had its windscreen smashed by a police dispatch rider, upon reaching Kwahu Hwidiem.

The rider is said to have allegedly hit the vehicle with a stone for not stopping to allow a ministerial convoy to pass.

He alleged that the tanker driver was injured with blood stains on his face.

This incident, according to the union, was one of four in recent times, adding that this could have caused a major accident.

Mr Edmund Baba said “The driver was only fortunate to have suffered the injury on his forehead.

He said the stone could have hit the driver’s eyes whilst in motion and this could have been fatal.

The chairperson said This should not be tolerated in any form. We cannot allow law enforcers to be doing things contrary to the law. We will defend ourselves with every available means if the IGP does not act now,” he said

Source: GNA