AMA partners DasBiogas to generate eco-friendly, cost-effective renewable energy 

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has commissioned a newly installed onsite biogas plant with a capacity to process 180 tonnes of organic waste daily.

The plant, developed by DasBiogas and Construction Limited. is designed to convert organic waste from the AMA’s canteen into biogas for cooking and to produce organic fertiliser.

Mrs Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive speaking at the commissioning described the biogas plant as a “game-changing and innovative technology” that aligns with the Assembly’s Climate Action Plan for 2020-2025.

“This plant marks a significant milestone in the management of solid waste, not only in Accra but beyond,” she said.

Mrs Sackey said with the over 1,200 metric tonnes of waste generated in Accra daily, the biogas plant would play a critical role in reducing the volume of waste sent to landfills while producing clean energy.

She said plans were far advanced to construct a larger plant at Kaneshie to meet the growing demand for clean energy through compressed natural gas.

She said the plant would significantly contribute to mitigating harmful gas emissions while addressing the city’s waste management challenges, adding that the collaboration with DasBiogas Limited was a testament to the AMA’s commitment to finding sustainable solutions to Accra’s waste and energy needs.

Mr Enock Kofi Boadu, Chief Executive Officer of DasBiogas and Construction Limited, expressed excitement about the project, highlighting the company’s journey since 2016 to develop a solution that transforms waste into clean energy.

He noted that the DasBiogas Portable Prefab Biogas Plant, launched in 2022, represents a breakthrough in waste management and energy access.

“At DasBiogas, our vision is to offer every household and business the opportunity to turn organic waste into clean, affordable energy,” Mr Boadu said.

He explained that the plant was an adaptable and sustainable solution that could be integrated into various settings, including homes, schools, hotels, and businesses, to create cleaner cities.

Mr Boadu called for government support and policies to scale the biogas technology across Ghana, emphasising its potential to reduce reliance on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports as well as divert significant amounts of waste from landfills.

Mr Herbert Krapa in a statement read on behalf of the Minister of Energy lauded the project as a step toward achieving Ghana’s renewable energy goals.

He noted that the biogas system addresses three critical issues: waste management, energy security, and environmental sustainability.

“This innovation aligns perfectly with the Ministry’s strategy to promote waste-to-energy technologies, contributing to Ghana’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and achieve a circular economy,” he said.

The Minister also expressed commitment to supporting private sector initiatives like the DasBiogas plant, stressing the role of public-private partnerships in advancing Ghana’s renewable energy transition.

The event, held at the Omanye Aba Hall, AMA, was attended by key stakeholders, including government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, business leaders, and market executives, Assembly members among others.

The project is expected to serve as a model for future waste-to-energy initiatives in Accra and beyond, contributing to sustainable development and the city’s green energy transition.

Source: GNA