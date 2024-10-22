NHIA settles more than GH¢800m debt to service providers – CEO

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) says it has settled outstanding debt owed to health services providers on the Scheme.

Dr. Da-costa Aboagye, Chief Executive Officer, NHIA, said the claims had been settled up to August 2024; with some additional payments made in October 2024.

He made this known at Juaboso in the Western North Region, where the Authority inaugurated its new district office on Thursday.

“In 2017, the NHIA struggled with a staggering debt of 1.2 billion Ghana cedis, reflecting its entire annual budget and which hindered timely payments to healthcare facilities and adversely affected access to care,” he pointed out.

“Today, the NHIA boasts an unprecedented payment of claims, having disbursed over GH¢800 million in just the past month, with additional over GH¢300 million payments made in October.

“We have now paid claims up to August 2024 and we currently have no outstanding claims.

“We are actually calling on facilities to submit their claims for payment,” he stated in a release copied to Ghana News Agency.

Speaking at the durbar of Chiefs at Juaboso, Dr Aboagye emphasised the government’s commitment to bringing health services closer to citizens.

He said the new district office formed a part of the Authority’s commitment to expand coverage and improve service delivery, and that the physical offices would assist individuals unable to sign up or renew their health insurance membership, due to limited access to digital outlets.

“The NHIA recognises that many residents in rural areas face challenges when trying to access health insurance services, especially those who may struggle with digital tools like the “MyNHISapp” or the USSD short code *929#.

“Our aim is to ensure that no Ghanaian is left behind in accessing quality healthcare…By making services more accessible through district offices, the NHIA hopes to increase coverage under the NHIS, a crucial component of achieving universal healthcare in Ghana,” he said.

Dr. Aboagye said active members on the National Health Insurance Scheme had increased from 10 million in 2015 to 17.8 million as of December 2023.

Highlighting other initiatives, he said the Authority would maintain a robust healthcare system and eliminate the practice where healthcare facilities charge patients for services already covered by the NHIS.

Other initiatives, he noted, were the introduction of the “E-pharmacy policy” which would allow pharmacies to manage prescriptions more effectively, and ensure “patients have better access to necessary medications.”

The Chief Executive praised the recent inclusion of mental health conditions such as depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety disorder, and others on the NHIS.

Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Member of Parliament for Juaboso, urged the public to “protect and sustain” the NHIS which remained “a vital social intervention that has benefited countless individuals.”

Dr. Alex Ampabeng, the Deputy Minister of Finance and Juaboso Parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party, highlighted the importance of digital tools in facilitating the NHIA registration process, and urged citizens to join the scheme.

A similar office has been opened at Suaman in the same region, with others expected to begin serving the public in the West Gonja, Kpandai, and Savelugu Districts.

Source: GNA