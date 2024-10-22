Collaboration between customs and stakeholders said to be key to success of AfCFTA

The Acting Head of Tariff and Trade Unit at the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Jonathan Dabrah says collaboration between Customs and stakeholders is key to the success of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) implementation.

Chief Revenue Officer, Mr Dabrah, said the success of AfCFTA laid in the collective efforts of all stakeholders, even though customs played a critical role in the facilitation of trade under AfCFTA.

Speaking at a Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority’s (GPHA) media forum, he emphasised the need for stronger collaboration between the Customs Division, Customs House Brokers, and the private sector to ensure smooth implementation of the rules of origin under the agreement.

The discussion was on the “Rules of Origin,” which is a key aspect of AfCFTA aimed at determining the economic nationality of goods and ensuring that only qualified products benefit from preferential tariff treatment.

He stressed they could not achieve much if Customs worked in isolation, adding that it was crucial that brokers, traders, and manufacturers all aligned with the standards and expectations under the agreement.

He urged all stakeholders to engage more closely with Customs, indicating that currently there was an ongoing capacity-building effort designed to equip brokers and other key players with the necessary skills to comply with the new trade protocols.

Mr Dabrah explained that the rules of origin help to identify products genuinely produced within AfCFTA member states, preventing goods from non-member countries from accessing the benefits of the agreement through fraudulent claims of origin.

He said the concept of “substantial transformation” ensured that raw materials underwent significant changes before qualifying as originating from a specific country, adding that factors such as a change in tariff classification, value addition, and specific processes used in manufacturing were critical in determining origin.

He stated that, for instance, Ghanaian cocoa, being transformed into chocolate was an illustration of how value is added to meet origin criteria.

The chief revenue officer underscored the importance of customs brokers being fully educated on the rules, as they play a key role in facilitating trade between the Customs Division and the business community.

He added that, to this end, the Customs Division has intensified its training programmes, ensuring that brokers are well-informed and equipped to handle the complexities of the rules of origin.

He disclosed that an AfCFTA Academy was to be established by the AfCFTA Secretariat as a significant step towards empowering customs brokers and other trade-related professionals across the continent.

Mr Dabrah also mentioned the creation of a specialised tariff and trade unit within the GRA to oversee the implementation of free trade agreements, including AfCFTA.

“Management has shown strong commitment by establishing this unit to ensure that we are adequately prepared to handle AfCFTA, alongside other trade agreements like the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS), the Ghana-EU Partnership Agreement, and the Ghana-UK Partnership Agreement,” he added.

He gave the assurance that his outfit would continue to strictly enforce the division’s risk management approach, which included selective inspections of goods and post-clearance audits, adding that while customs would maintain its focus on trade facilitation, it would not compromise on the necessary controls to ensure compliance with the rules of origin.

He indicated that their systems were designed to detect irregularities; they were also working to make the process smoother for compliant traders.

Mr Dabrah commended the over 60 Ghanaian companies that have been approved to trade under AfCFTA, noting Ghana’s participation in the first guided trade under the agreement as a milestone.

