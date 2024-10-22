Ecobank invests GH¢2.2m in AI skills for four educational institutions

Ecobank Ghana has invested about GH¢2.2 million in four educational institutions in Ghana to mark the bank’s flagship programme “Ecobank Day.”

Ecobank Day is the bank’s annual group-wide social impact initiative led by the Ecobank Foundation to give back to the communities where Ecobank operates, not just in Ghana but also across 32 other African countries.

Speaking on behalf of the Managing Director, Ecobank Ghana, Mrs Abena Osei Poku, the Managing Director, Pan Africa Savings and Loans, Madam Emelia Atta-Fynn, said that Ecobank Ghana over the years had made significant contributions through this initiative by mobilising their employees from Ecobank Ghana, Pan African Savings and Loans, EDC and E-Process International to engage in community development programmes across the country.

Madam Atta-Fynn said that Ecobank Ghana PLC last year launched a 3-year programme with a global theme, “Transforming Africa through Education. ”

“We focused on digital literacy and equipped 10,000 children with digital skills across our geographical footprint in Africa,” she disclosed.

She indicated that the 2024 edition of Ecobank Day was built on the last year’s success with the theme “Ignite Learning through AI” focusing on how AI could be harnessed to help improve the skills children in literacy, numeracy and digital literacy at the foundational learning levels.

She stressed that Artificial Intelligence (AI) had the potential to transform education, making it more personalised, accessible and effective than ever before.

“Take ChatGPT, for example, an AI tool that can provide instant feedback, personalised learning experiences, and even tutoring in various subjects. It is capable of adapting to individual learning styles, helping students grasp complex concepts at their own pace, and offering support in areas where they may struggle.

This is just one example of how AI is transforming the educational landscape, opening new doors for learners and teachers everywhere,” she said.

Madam Atta-Fynn maintained that AI powered platforms could democratise learning, making high-quality resources available to students from all walks of life, breaking down language barriers.

She again noted that AI could act as a virtual assistant for teachers taking over administrative tasks, analysing students’ performances, and helping to create engaging lesson plans.

She was of the firm belief that integrating AI with the support from the Ghana Code Club into a teaching curriculum would allow educators to focus on what they do best, inspire, and guide the youth to harness their full potential.

She professed that in years to come, people would look back at the current era to remark on the relentless and rapid technological advancements which had changed expectations and altered so many other areas of life, from social interactions to new found job functions and always on connectivity.

She said it was essential to ensure that Ghana’s children were equipped with basic literacy, numeracy, and digital skills at an early age to provide them with the right foundation for their future.

“This will help them to thrive at school, gain the skill set that will prepare them for the rapidly evolving digital age, and broaden their employment and life opportunities, ” she added.

She, however, expressed appreciation to the Ghana Code Club for the partnership and the support to offer free 6 months tuition, starting with Potter’s Village at Dodowa.

Addressing the students of Potter’s Village Home-Ghana, Madam Emelia Atta-Fynn urged them to learn to read, count, and write well as well as acquire digital skills as the world had become increasingly digital.

“I encourage you to make the most of the available AI-based educational tools as they can fuel your passion for reading, strengthening your numeracy skills, and empowering you with digital skills.

These skills are keys for your future. Once you learn them, don’t stop there, keep learning, practise your skills, and always be curious about new ideas and inventions; that’s how you will remain relevant and competitive in future years. I urge you to take this seriously,” she said.

Ecobank Ghana PLC, Pan African Savings and Loans, EDC, and E-Process International together as Ecobank donated to Potter’s Village ICT Laboratory which was refurbished last year and now converted to digital centre.

Ecobank also donated free Internet connectivity, free tuition for 6 months on Web development, animation, robotics, and artificial intelligence and finally, library furniture and supplementary readers for upper primary and JHS students.

A similar presentation was made simultaneously at South Labone Girls Technical Institute in Accra.

“We are also cutting Sod today to begin the refurbishment of an ICT Lab each at Bishop Asua Catholic Basic School, Takoradi in the Western Region and 4 Garrison Educational Centre in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region,” she mentioned.

She hinted that when the projects were completed, each of the institutions would be equipped with a digital centre, free Internet connectivity, free tuition for 6 months on Web development, animation, robotics and artificial intelligence as well as a wide range of supplementary readers for upper primary and JHS students.

“We are investing about GH¢2.2 million in these four projects in 2024 alone,” she disclosed.

She acknowledged that Ecobank Day since its inception in 2013 would not have ever been possible without the enthusiasm and commitment of Ecobankers and the media.

The President of the Potter’s Village, Pastor Mrs Nana Ama Adu Owusu said that the Ecobank Day marked a significant step towards fulfilling a shared dream to equip the children with tools and skills that they need to thrive in the world increasingly driven by technology.

Mrs Nana Ama Adu Owusu noted that Ecobank Day theme: “Ignite Learning with AI” could not have come at a better time as Africa continued to address the challenges like illiteracy and limited access to modern educational tools.

She added that it was an initiative like this that bridged the gap, ensuring that every child had an opportunity to participate fully in the future of work.

Commenting on the refurbished ICT Lab, the President of Potter’s Village said that it would not just serve as a computer centre but a hub for learning AI, robotics, coding and creative technology.

“With additional support from Ghana Code Club, our children and teachers will explore new frontiers of knowledge, opening doors of innovative thinking and problem solving,” she acknowledged.

Beyond technology, she said the initiative was a testament to the power of partnerships when institutions like Ecobank Ghana PLC go beyond business to create a lasting social impact.

“Your investment in our children’s future will not only enhance their learning experience today, but it will also position them to become leaders and innovators in tomorrow’s communities.

Your commitment to empowering young minds is inspiring, and your willingness to train teachers to integrate technology into their classrooms will surely leave an enduring impact, ” she appreciated.

She underscored that “As we Ignite Learning with AI, let’s remember that education is not just about acquiring knowledge but also about empowering every child to dream to innovate and to create a better future.”

Deputy District Director, Ghana Education Service at Dodowa, Mr Gideon Maya, speaking on behalf of his boss, Madam Harriet Lomotey, said that the Ghana Education Service had resolved to help champion this AI course and lend the needed support to institutions like Potter’s Village that had decided to integrate AI into their curriculum.

He said that the AI formed parts of the GES curriculum, including critical thinking, communication skills, creativity, problem solving skills, literacy, numeracy technology, and digital literacy.

Mr Maya commended Ecobank Ghana PLC for spearheading such initiative to enhance learning and foster innovations in the classrooms as well as improve the teachers’ role in classroom dynamics.

He charged Potter’s Village to utilise the facilities to the fullest, admonishing the management of the institution to take proper care of the facilities for use by the current learners and for prosperity.

The Board Chairman for Potter’s Village, Mr Samuel Deku-Otoo, on the other hand, said that the ICT Laboratory would undoubtedly equip the children with essential digital skills, unlocking new opportunities and bridged communication or technology gap.

“Indeed, your investment into our future leaders will undoubtedly leave an indelible ink or input in the lives of our children. We are deeply grateful to Ecobank PLC for this remarkable gesture,” he said.

He, however, invited other corporate organisations to emulate the exemplary gesture of Ecobank Ghana PLC.

Source: GNA