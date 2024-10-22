Court fines absentee juror in Kasoa ritual murder case

An Accra High Court has fined an absentee juror in the Kasoa Teenagers Ritual Murder case.

The absence of Harry Don Atipo, the juror is said to have held the entire court to ransom hence was fined GH¢1,200.

The court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, a Court of Appeal Judge sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court Judge, said the case was due for summing up and judgement.

However, due to the absence of Atipo, the matter had to be adjourned to Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Atipo is expected to pay the amount before the next adjourned date.

However, his colleagues (jurors) agreed to forfeit their sitting and transport allowances.

When the matter was called today, the foreman of the juror, informed the court about the absence of Atipo, who he said was out of the jurisdiction.

According to the foreman, Atipo had promised to be in court on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

The trial judge noted that at the last court sitting, Atipo created the impression that he would be available today.

“So, he has succeeded in holding all of us to ransom, people take everybody for granted in this country. Mr. Atipo did not give any excuse for his absence,” the court said.

Mr. Samuel Atuah, defence counsel for the 18-year-old teenager, prayed the court to waive the fine of the juror, saying that could also prevent Atipo from attending court at the next adjourned date and same could affect the trial.

The trial judge, however, informed defence counsel that she was “working according to the law” and she has warned the jurors over absenteeism.

The accused persons, 18-year-old and his accomplice, 15-year-old, have been accused of killing 10-year-old Ishamel Abdalla at Kasoa for rituals.

The teenagers are facing charges of conspiracy and murder.

Source: GNA