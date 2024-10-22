Court throws out Bernard Mornah’s appeal against EC disqualification

A suit filed by Bernard Mornah of the People’s National Convention challenging his disqualification by the Electoral Commission as flag bearer of his Party has been dismissed.

Delivering a ruling at an Accra High Court, the trial judge noted that claims raised by Mr Mornah were unfounded.

The Court presided over by Justice Richard Apietu noted that Mr Mornah was informed by the EC of some anomalies following his disqualification.

According to the Court he was informed of those anomalies and amended them when the EC gave him the opportunity to do so.

The Court did not award any cost against him because the matter was a constitutional one.

Mr Mornah had gone to the High Court challenging his disqualification by the EC.

He held that the grounds for his disqualification were unjust and unfair.

Source: GNA