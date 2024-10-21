GTEC boss urges UTAG to call off indefinite strike

Professor Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), has called on the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to call off its indefinite strike to avoid disruption to universities’ academic calendar.

UTAG has been on strike since October 10, 2024.

The industrial action, the union said, was to compel the Government to act on the illegal mining (galamsey) menace, which has devastated the environment and destroyed water bodies in the country.

Speaking at the 14th Congregation of the Accra College of Education, over the weekend, Prof Abdulai, while acknowledging UTAG’s concerns for an end to the menace, said the union must, as a matter of urgency, call off the strike action and return to the classroom to avoid further disruptions to the academic calendar.

He also urged unions, particularly those under the GTEC to resort to dialogue to address grievances, stressing that strike was the last means of rendering labour displeasure and that it should not be evoked at the least opportunity.

“Ghana has an enviable relatively guaranteed tertiary educational structure that needs not to be jeopardised,” he said.

A total of 324 graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education.

The figure included 24 First Class honours, representing 7.41 per cent, 235 Second Class Upper, representing 72.53 per cent, 64 Second Class Lower, that is 19.75 per cent and one Third Class.

Prof Abdulai commended the College for its continued contribution to the educational sector of the country.

He said the government was committed to improving the working conditions of tertiary staff, particularly, those in the Colleges, indicating that a significant progress had been made in the migration of staff of the Colleges onto the Public Universities’ Salary Structure.

The migration process began following the arbitral awards by the National Labour Commission in favour of the College Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG).

Prof Abdulai said: “As I speak, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission has transmitted the migration data to the Ministry of Finance for approval and implementation.”

“I must acknowledge that some placement concerns have been raised by the unions – CETAG and CENTSAG. Migration of such magnitude is not an event, as we go along, I can assure you that all legitimate concerns regarding the placements, allowances, etc, will be addressed,” he added.

On strengthening the staff capacity of tertiary institutions, he said, the Government, through the Ministry of Finance, this year, gave clearance for the recruitment of some 1,341 staff to replace exited ones.

“The Colleges of Education got their fair share of the financial clearance to recruit critical staff to improve learning outcomes,” he indicated.

He urged the graduates to strictly adhere to the ethics of the profession, eschew corruption and contribute meaningfully to the betterment of Ghana’s education.

Prof. Samuel Awinkene Atintono, Principal, Accra College of Education, said over the past few years, the College had improved significantly in every aspect of its operations.

This, he said, was attributable to the holistic approach to academic and infrastructure growth pursued over the last six years, adding that this had culminated in the start, continuation and completion of several initiatives.

This include the construction of a three-storey 300 bed capacity multi-purpose student hostel, which is currently 80 per cent complete, the completion of a three-storey ultra-modern block with academic staff offices, lecture halls, ICT laboratory and conference rooms and the establishment of an Early Childhood Resource Centre I enhance practical learning.

“Management has established a clinic on campus to cater for the College community. The College now has a resident nurse who attends to our health issues, especially night emergencies,” he indicated.

He assured that the College would strive to achieve academic excellence, produce world-class teachers to improve the teaching and learning in the country.

While advising the graduates to uphold high ethical and professional standards, Prof Atintono encouraged them to accept postings to rural communities to improve the teacher-pupil ratio in such areas.

Source: GNA