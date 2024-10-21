EU, UNIDO WACOMP project impacts 48,000 SMEs

The West Africa Competitiveness Programme (WACOMP) has impacted the competitiveness of 48,849 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in accessing national and international markets.

The project has led to the development and promotion of 16 new standards to enhance the quality and consumer protection of cosmetics and personal care cassava products both in and outside Ghana.

Using UNIDO’s 5 Cs for competitiveness: coordinate, compete, conform, connect, and credit, WACOMP improved production, and quality compliance, competitiveness, and market access of SMEs in the cosmetics, personal care, cassava, and fruit sectors.

The WACOMP was implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in Ghana and funded by the European Union (EU).

After more than five years of work, the project has ensured a steady enhancement of productivity, sustainable and inclusive job creation, increased income for the final beneficiaries, and improved a sound and efficient Quality Infrastructure System in Ghana.

With a budget of €6,350,000, the initiative aimed to improve the competitiveness of the cassava, mango, pineapple, cosmetics, and personal care product value chains.

At the closing ceremony, Mr Irchad Razaaly, the Ambassador of the European Union to Ghana, said: “WACOMP will forever stand as proof that investment in SMEs, agro-business, and private sector development is a win for the local entrepreneurs, for the government, and for the people of Ghana, as well as for our partnership with Ghana.”

Mr Patrick Yaw Nimo, Chief Director of the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI), said the project had helped Ghanaian enterprises to navigate through the challenges they faced to be competitive in the global market.

That, he stressed, had improved their capacities to produce products that are fit for purpose and in line with Good Manufacturing Practices and market requirements.

Mrs Ebe Muschialli, UNIDO Project Manager, commended the excellent results achieved through the comprehensive and innovative approach of WACOMP Ghana.

She highlighted that “the impact on Ghanaian SMEs has been tremendous and would not have been possible without the invaluable contribution of all the national partners and the precious support of the Ministry of Industry and the European Union.”

Furthermore, the Ghana Standards Authority Cosmetics Laboratory and Food and Drugs Authority Cosmetics Laboratory are now accredited for ISO 17025, allowing Ghanaian products to be exported with the required certifications.

WACOMP has developed the Sector Export Marketing Plans of the three target value chains and worked closely with the Ghana Export Promotion Authority to promote Ghanaian SMEs in the international market.

More than 500 market linkages have been established, and Ghanaian SMEs are now present in the digital market and exporting regularly.

The project also ensured that more than 500 SMEs could be linked to financial institutions to access appropriate and affordable credit schemes for a value beyond GHc 4 million.

The European Union-funded WACOMP is a partnership initiative between the Economic Community of West African States and the European Union.

It contributed to regional economic integration and underscored the EU’s commitment to the Economic Partnership Agreement with West Africa.

In Ghana, the programme was implemented by UNIDO in coordination with the MOTI.

Source: GNA