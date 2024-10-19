President launches National Service Authority

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched the National Service Authority (NSA) on Friday, emphasising that the elevation of the Scheme was a significant step toward enhancing youth development in Ghana.

He said the transformation reflected the government’s commitment to effectively equip the youth for national service and leadership roles, aligning with the nation’s development aspirations.

At the official launch in Accra, President Akufo-Addo emphasised that transitioning from the previous National Service Scheme (NSS) to the National Service Authority was to promote sustainable socio-economic growth.

He highlighted the need to modernise the Authority’s operations to align with contemporary standards, ensuring that the youth were better equipped for national service and leadership roles in the country’s development.

The programme was on the theme: “‘The Dawn of a New Era.”

Ghana’s Parliament recently passed the National Service Authority Bill, 2024, paving the way for a restructuring and expansion of the national service framework in the country.

The initiative aims to address the employment needs of fresh graduates by enhancing their training and skills development.

Key objectives include fostering nationalism, voluntarism, and discipline among the youth.

The national service concept remains crucial to Ghana’s development agenda, with millions of service personnel deployed across various sectors to support the workforce in fulfilling its mandates over the years.

President Akufo-Addo expressed optimism that elevating the National Service Scheme into an Authority would instill values such as civic responsibility, discipline, patriotism, national cohesion, and voluntarism among those undertaking national service.

He urged the Authority’s leadership to focus on critical sectors, including health, agriculture, and Information and Communication Technology (ICT), as well as other technical fields essential for the nation’s development.

The President lauded the Authority for the feat chalked over the years, assuring that the Government would give the national service concept the needed backing for its sustainable growth.

He was optimistic the passage of the National Service Bill into law would provide for collaboration between relevant institutions to create a safety net for graduates who successfully completed their mandatory national service.

He underscored the need for the leadership to be committed to fine-tuning the scope of operations of the Authority for the benefit of the nation.

“I pledge to continue serving as a Patron of the Authority, offering my guidance and support whenever needed,” the President assured.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, lauded the President for his backing for the Authority.

Source: GNA