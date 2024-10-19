National Service Authority will train personnel in employable skills – Board Chair

The National Service Authority (NSA) status will provide employability trainings for personnel during their period of service through collaborations with user institutions.

Nee Odoi Tetteyfio, the Board Chair of the Authority said this in Accra at the launch of the new status of the NSA on the theme “The Dawn of a New Era.”

Parliament in July passed the National Service Authority Bill, 2024.

The new status will enhance institutional capacity building, improve performance, create partnerships and synergies, and assist in the overall development of the country.

He said the Authority would develop and implement a formalised mentoring and coaching programme and an institutionalised and customised learning programme to enhance efficiency.

“We will collaborate with relevant institutions to assist interested National Service Personnel to develop project proposals that will attract angel investments.

“The Authority will seek to solicit funding for groups of National Service Personnel who have been able to come up with viable projects during their period of service,” he said.

The Authority, the Chairman stressed, would collaborate with interested local and international organisations to expand existing programmes and projects like farming, both crops and animal production, metal fabrication, ICT, and pedagogy training, among others.

He said the capacity building of staff, the review and re-engineering of operations, as well as the restructuring of systems, processes, and procedures of the Authority would be enhanced for an effective and efficient service delivery.

Nee Tetteyfio said the Authority had advance collaboration with the Public Services Commission and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to develop a scheme of service and condition of service for staff.

That, he explained, would enhance the remuneration of staff and properly structure the operations in line with public sector standards.

Mr Osei Asibey Antwi, Director-General, NSA, applauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for his enormous support and contributions towards the institution’s development.

Mr Antwi appealed to President Akufo-Addo to assist the Authority in acquiring construction equipment and farm machinery to expand and operationalise its agricultural activities.

Mr Asibey Antwi reaffirmed plans to secure farm lands in each region to ensure sustainability of agricultural projects to support the school feeding policy.

Source: GNA