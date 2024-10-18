VRA senior staff protest proposed merger with Bui Power Authority 

Senior staff of the Volta River Authority (VRA) have demanded the withdrawal of Bills proposing a merger between VRA and Bui Power Authority.

Mr Theophilus Tetteh Ahia, Chairman of the VRA Senior Staff Association, addressing the Parliamentary Press Corps in Parliament on Thursday, expressed concerns that the merger was a veiled attempt to privatise both authorities’ assets.

He said: “Despite assurances from Energy Minister Mr. Herbert Krapah that the government wouldn’t pursue the bills, staff insist on their withdrawal.”

Mr Ahia also argued that VRA was efficient, reliable, and produced the cheapest electricity. “Our demand is simple: reject the bills, as they won’t benefit Ghanaians,” he said.

He warned that the merger would exacerbate existing energy sector challenges, citing the alleged Electricity Company of Ghana’s 2 billion Ghana cedis debt to VRA.

Mr. Ahia alleged the real objective was to sell VRA’s thermal assets to private individuals.

“…The association has submitted petitions to the President, Vice President, Chief of Staff, Speaker of Parliament, and all 275 MPs,” he said.

The protest comes amid growing concerns over Independent Power Producers’ influence in Ghana’s energy sector, with Sunon Asogli’s shutdown impacting 560 megawatts of electricity.

