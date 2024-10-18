NDC and NPP flagbearers to sign social contract with business community

Mr. Ernest De-Graft Egyir, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chief Executives Network Ghana, announced that the flagbearers of the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will sign a social contract with the business community.

The social contract is set to be signed at the Ghana CEO Presidential Manifesto Gala Dinner on November 7, 2024.

This was disclosed during the launch of the inaugural Ghana CEO Presidential Manifesto Gala Dinner in Accra on Wednesday. The event will provide a platform for business owners and political party leaders to engage in dialogue, foster collaborations, and promote accountability.

It will be held on the theme “Reigniting the Business Economy and Social Contract for Growth: A business manifesto for political accountability and sustainable development.”

Mr. De-Graft Egyir said that the pact was more than just symbolic, emphasising that it signified a public commitment to transparency, good governance, and creating an enabling environment for businesses.

“By signing this contract, both political parties are pledging to uphold principles that ensure economic growth and political accountability.

“This event is not just a gathering but a platform for genuine change where our county’s business and political elites will commit to a future driven by sustainable growth and economic inclusiveness, “he said.

Mr. Egyir stated that the Gala aims to reset the partnership between business and political leadership through a renewed “social contract” rooted in trust, accountability, and a shared vision.

He also mentioned that the flagbearers of the two major political parties would sign a pact to address and end the galamsey menace in the country.

“We cannot overlook the environmental devastation caused by illegal mining. At the Gala, we will advocate for a strong pact to end illegal mining with a focus on protecting our environment for future generations.

“This is not just a political issue but an economic one that affects all sectors, the business community,” he said.

Mr. George Ankomah, Tax Partner at Deloitte Ghana, described the gala as an unprecedented event and encouraged the organisers to make it an annual occurrence to promote accountability.

He urged the government to prioritize policies that foster economic growth and reduce the cost of doing business in Ghana.

The Gala will also feature presentations by the flagbearers of the two major political parties.

Former President John Mahama will address the topic, “Reigniting the Business Economy and Social Contract for Growth: A Business Manifesto for Political Accountability and Sustainable Development.”

He will share insights on past policies, successes, and future strategies to foster private sector growth.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana, will speak on “Reigniting the Business Economy: A Manifesto for Innovation, Accountability, and Sustainable Development.”

Known for his emphasis on innovation and digital transformation, Dr. Bawumia will outline how technology can drive accountability and enhance economic resilience in Ghana.

Source: GNA