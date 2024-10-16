Police arrests Bishop Salifu Amoako and wife over East Legon accident involving their son

The police have arrested Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and Mouha Amoako, the parents of the driver allegedly involved in a fatal accident that claimed two lives at East Legon.

A statement issued and signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Police Public Affairs Directorate. indicated that the pair are currently in custody assisting with the investigation.

Investigations revealed that on Saturday, October 12, 2024, the suspected driver, 16-year-old Elrad Salifu Amoako, was driving a Jaguar SUV with registration number GN 7801 – 20, accompanied by one other occupant. They collided with an Acura vehicle, registration number GR 2542 – 23, driven by Joseph Ackah, who had four other passengers.

Both vehicles caught fire and were burned beyond recognition.

The investigation further revealed that three of the five victims in the Acura vehicle were rescued, while the other two, identified as 12-year-olds Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh, tragically lost their lives in the accident.

The statement said that two of the rescued victims, who sustained minor injuries, were treated and discharged, while the third remains hospitalized and is receiving ongoing medical attention.

The police stated that the suspect driver and the other occupant in the Jaguar vehicle were also rescued and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

In a gesture of support, a team from the Police Management Board, led by Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, visited the bereaved family to express condolences and also checked on the injured at the hospital.

The police assured the public that a thorough investigation into the accident was underway to provide closure for the affected families.

Source: GNA