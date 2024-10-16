Over 1,000 pupils stranded as contractor locks up school over non-payment of project

Pupils of Galilea M/A Primary School in the Ga South Municipality were left stranded after contractors of the six-unit classroom block locked up the classrooms due to alleged unpaid debt owed it by the government.

The construction Firm, Geo’s Anointing Company Limited, said it took the action to press for payment from the government, six years after completion.

Frustrated by the prolonged delay, the contractor resorted to locking the classrooms, awaiting payment.

In an interview with the media, Public Relations Officer of Geo’s Anointing Company Limited, Mr Christopher Newman, explained that the project began in 2017 and was completed in 2019, but the company was yet to receive payment from the government.

According to him, after the decision to lock the facility, the Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Sylvester Mensah and Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Joseph Stephen Nyarni, appealed to the contractors to give them a two week ultimatum for redress.

“After we locked the facility, both the MP and MCE reached out to us and assured of government’s commitment and that would hear from them in two weeks.” But if after two weeks we don’t get paid we will come and lock it again.”

Source: GNA