It is unfortunate Ghana will not go to AFCON 2025 – Kwasi Appiah

Sudanese national team Head Coach, Kwasi Appiah, is optimistic about edging Ghana for a spot in next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

He made this statement after the Falcons of Sudan defeated Black Stars 2-0 in the fourth qualifying match of the 2025 AFCON at the Benina Martyrs Stadium in Libya on Tuesday.

Two second-half goals from Ahmed Al-Tash and Mohamed Abdel Raman gave Sudan all three points as they moved five points ahead of Ghana with two matches remaining.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Coach Appiah said they were focused on winning their next match to ensure automatic qualification.

“Every game is serious, but ‘Insha Allah’ in the next game, we would try and get a win to get automatic qualification.

“Ghana has a good team, it is unfortunate that one of us has to go out. Unfortunately for Ghana, Sudan has beaten them, so Sudan has to go to the AFCON,” said Kwasi Appiah, who once played and coached Ghana’s Black Stars.

The Black Stars of Ghana would travel to face Angola in the next qualifying match, before ending their qualification campaign at home against Niger in November 2024.

For Sudan, their next match against Niger would prove crucial, as a win could secure them a qualification to the 2025 AFCON, even before their last match against Angola.

Source: GNA