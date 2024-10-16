Ghana government initiates move to revoke LI 2462 to limit mining in forest reserves

The Ghana government through the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice has presented the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) Revocation Instrument, 2024 to Parliament.

The new Legislative Instrument (LI) seeks to revoke the LI 2462 in order to limit mining in the nation’s forest reserves.

Mr Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament made this known in his welcome remarks on the floor of Parliament.

He said the new LI had been developed by the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation with the support of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice and Attorney-General Department.

He reiterated the Government’s commitment to addressing the illegal mining (galamsey) menace in the country.

Mr Afenyo-Markin also appealed to Ghanaians to desist from politicizing the fight against galamsey.

Source: GNA